Shah Rukh Khan never fails a chance to prove that he is a dotting father. He is undoubtedly a superstar and his children are walking on his footsteps. Recently Suhana Khan became a brand ambassador of the cosmetic line Maybelline Newyork before her Bollywood debut The Archies. And now his elder son Aryan Khan has turned an entrepreneur announcing his new clothing brand. Father SRK gave a sneak peak of what's in the store.

Aryan Khan teased about his upcoming clothing wear on Monday. The brand is named D'Yavol and is touted to be a luxury streetwear brand. Aryan Khan is the co-owner of the brand joining hands with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. This is not the first time he has partnered with them. The three first collaborated when he launched a premium vodka brand for brown spirits.

dropped a teaser on his social media announcing the first look of his upcoming clothing wear. He teamed up with his father to promote the luxury streetwear brand. He shared an intriguing clip that shows striking off the word timeless on a chalkboard. Then picks up a red paintbrush that has fallen on the floor and the screen fades to black as D'Yavol luxury streetwear appears on the screen.

Sharing the video he captioned it ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours. The full video will release on Tuesday. Fans and near dear ones flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages. One wrote, "Congratulations Khan Saheb And Prince Aryan Long way to go" while another wrote this gonna be lit. A fan page commented, "I'm soooo excited!! Was waiting for this soo long!"

Apart from venturing into business, Aryan Khan is trying his hands on writing as well. He doesn’t dream to be an actor but wishes to write scripts for Bollywood projects. Lately, he announced that he completed scripting for one of the upcoming projects. The film is backed by his father under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.