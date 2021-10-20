Aryan Khan's nightmares do not seem to end. He has been lodged in jail since October 3, 2021. Today, his bail got rejected for the third time. As per a report in India Today, he was planning a road trip in the US with his foreign friends in November. This has dented all his plans. It seems his friends from the UK and US are very concerned with what is happening with the star kid. They have been in constant touch with Suhana Khan and his mother, Gauri. A family friend told the publication that Aryan Khan is a bit of a recluse. It seems he has always been wary of making friends from showbiz. His close pals from the US and the UK are regular kids with no connections with the film world. There are few friends who are part of the family. Also Read - Aryan Khan 'taken aback' as his bail gets rejected; 'illicit drug activities', WhatsApp chats and more that went against the star kid

The case will be heard at the Mumbai High Court tomorrow. Justice Nitin Sambre will be hearing the case. It has come under urgent listing. It seems Satish Maneshinde headed straight to the High Court after his bail was rejected to file a request for tomorrow. Fans have now pinned all their hopes on this. Many celebs have called it a travesty of justice as no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan in person when he was detained. Satish Maneshinde looked worried outside the NDPS Court.

It seems Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are extremely stressed. The producer and star wife is praying day and night for the release of her son. She has instructed people not to cook any sweets in Mannat till he gets released. Shah Rukh Khan is regularly meeting up with lawyers and legal experts to get his son out of this mess. It seems he has the support of his friends from the industry. We have seen Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Karan Johar and Preity Zinta visiting the superstar's residence in Mannat.

As per a report, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have decided to place Aryan Khan for two months under house arrest. It seems he will be barred from attending parties or socializing. They also want to keep tabs on the kind of friends he is hanging out with. Arbaaz Seth Merchant is friends with half of the whole of Bollywood.