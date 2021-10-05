, son of and , has been sent to the NCB custody till October 7 following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted. While Bollywood celebrities have been rallying and supporting SRK and Aryan, Sussanne Khan has also extended her support arguing that this particular case isn't about Aryan as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan requests his Bollywood friends TO NOT visit Mannat post Aryan Khan’s arrest?

"I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It's sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shahrukh," Sussanne Khan commented on Instagram.

Her comment was in response to Shobhaa De's statements during her interaction with NDTV on Aryan Khan's arrest. She said that had it not been Shah Rukh Khan's son, people wouldn't have been interested in following this case. She also added that this case should be a wakeup call since the problem has not been addressed strongly enough adding that there was no follow through after the incident.

"It’s very indicative of something far deeper that needs to be investigated more thoroughly. And because it’s such a high profile arrest today, it is generating that kind of sensationalistic, voyeuristic pleasure in seeing whether Aryan is going to be actually arrested and how, what statement is he going to be signing. All of it, which has gone viral, has everything to do with his public profile, as the son of Shah Rukh Khan. But, the problem is very much there, and has been addressed perhaps not strongly enough, and there was no follow through after the Sushant Singh Rajput incident. This is the second such (case) which should act as a wakeup call, and what we have to remember, to start with, and that’s the most important thing, that whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son, it’s Aryan Khan, or anybody else, due legal process is being followed... Had he not been ’s son, had it been just another arrest of a rich kid, I don’t think anyone would’ve been that interested in following this case," Shobhaa De had said.

At a hearing on Monday, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court R.M. Nerlikar also sent the two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.

Making a strong plea for bail, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he was invited by the party organisers, he did not pay for the party, was allotted the best suite on the ship, no drugs were found on him, but a small quantity of 6-gm Charas was recovered from his friend Merchant.

Khan, along with 8 others were apprehended by the NCB raids on Cordelia Cruise ship where the alleged rave party took place on October 2 evening, and on Sunday arrested them, sparking a major sensation across the country.

After the operation, the NCB said it had recovered 13 gm Cocaine, 21 gm Charas, 5 gm Mephedrone, and 22 MDMA Ecstasy pills besides Rs 133,000 cash.

Besides Khan, Merchant, Dhamecha and Chhoker, the NCB nabbed others like Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal and Gomit Chopra.