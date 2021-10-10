The arrest of in drug case has affected father and Bollywood superstar to the core as he is feeling helpless and broken. The actor has reportedly stopped eating and sleeping as he is currently going the worst phase of his life. Apparently, one of the close friends of SRK has said that he shows that he is calm from outside but is suffering from grief and anger inside. The friend further revealed that he is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta takes a royal dig at Byju's after it stops ads with Shah Rukh Khan following Aryan Khan's arrest

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier planned to resume his work from Monday as he thought Aryan will be home by then but since the things didn't turn as expected, he has indefinitely postponed his work commitments.

In the last week, Aryan Khan broke down during his interrogation by officials and also confessed that he has been consuming varied kinds of drugs for the past four years. The star kid was polite and cooperative during the interrogation and revealed that he took drugs during his stay in Dubai, UK and other countries. NCB has revealed that the drug peddlers have used the codenames during their chats with Aryan and other people who got nabbed in the raid. On October 7, Aryan Khan and other accused in cruise ship drugs case were sent into judicial custody for 14-days. As per the reports, they have been kept in special quarantine cell as per the new jail guidelines in times of COVID-19. The court has rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on the grounds that it was not maintainable.

It was on October 3 that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was carried out on Mumbai to Goa bound cruise.