The arrest of Aryan Khan has affected Shah Rukh Khan's projects like Pathan and Atlee's film tentatively titled as Lion. Aryan Khan is now lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. His bail plea will be heard on October 20, 2021. It seems Shah Rukh Khan will decide his further course of action after the verdict comes out. The superstar was busy shooting for two films when this news broke. His body double Prashant Walde had been shooting for Atlee's film in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to head to Spain for the shoot of two songs in beautiful locales like Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera. Deepika Padukone and he were supposed to go together. The delay in the shoot of Pathan has also affected Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger. Both the actors are doing cameos in each other's movies. A source told News18, "Salman is closely following up on Aryan's case. The actor has visited Shah Rukh on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan's well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh's side. Salman is also busy over the weekends shooting for Bigg Boss 15." It seems the superstar could not attend the rehearsals of Tiger 3 held at YRF last week. Katrina Kaif has been practising for her hand combat sequences in the mean time.

Salman Khan paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri the day after Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB. His sister Alvira Agnihotri also came to meet the family. The day his bail was denied, the superstar got a visit from Karan Johar and top legal expert Rustam N Mulla. Others like Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Preity Zinta have also visited Gauri Khan in this period.

The only evidence that the NCB claims to have against Aryan Khan are Whatsapp chats. They are claiming that he was a regular consumer and indulged in bulk procurement. They also said that he is in touch with an international syndicate.