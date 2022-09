Aryan Khan was given his passport back and his surety bond was also cancelled by the court a couple of weeks ago. And now, Aryan was spotted at the Mumbai International airport flying off to somewhere. Aryan Khan had submitted his passport in court as was the clause for his bail in the last year's court case. Aryan had been arrested by the police after they raided a cruise which was said to have drugs at the party. A couple of weeks ago the special NDPS court allowed Aryan to take his passport back and also cancelled his surety bond, paid by Juhi Chawla due to the lack of evidence against him. Coming back to Aryan Khan's airport appearance, fans are reminded of Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan's party pictures with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle go VIRAL

Aryan Khan reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan wore an oversized Balmain denim jacket which he paired with a black tee and khaki cargo pants. He completed his look with white sneakers. Aryan Khan also carried a backpack on his shoulder as he went inside. And now, fans are reminded of Shah Rukh Khan. Well, he is his father and the genes are pretty strong, as y'all can see. Shah Rukh Khan is also known to opt for casual wear when travelling. SRK's casual looks always win the hearts of the fans. And the same goes for his son. Check out the post and the comments below: Also Read - After Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan shares an unseen pic with her brothers; Shah Rukh Khan gets 'FOMO'

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan's banter over recent pics wins hearts; 5 times King Khan revealed all about his bond with his Simmba

Aryan Khan drug case

Last year in October, Shah Rukh Khan and Gaurav Khan’s son Aryan Khan had been arrested in a drug bust by NCB, Narcotics Control Bureau. He along with some of her friends were also arrested. And in May this year, NCB had submitted their report to the court which didn’t mention any of the alleged accused. It was later stated that Aryan Khan and the others had got a clean chit from NCB. When Aryan’s lawyers had applied for getting back the passport, NCB didn’t oppose either. About a month after Aryan Khan’s arrest had been extremely painful for Shah Rukh and his whole family.