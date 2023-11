Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2 and celebrated his special day with his friends and family. He hosted a grand bash that was attended by Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and more celebs. The pictures from the grand birthday bash went viral all over social media and netizens were in awe. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s pictures from the party have been going viral on social media. Also Read - Elvish Yadav to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in the snake venom case; says ‘Bahut image kharab kar di madam ne’

Aryan Khan's first picture from daddy Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash was shared by his friend Vedant Mahajan on his Instagram story. In the picture, Aryan was seen posing with Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat actor Karan Mehta for a perfect picture at his father's birthday party. In the picture, Aryan looked handsome just like his father as he donned an all-black look for the occasion. The star kid looked dapper in a black shirt layered with a black zipper jacket paired with black pants.

Have a look at Aryan Khan's picture from the birthday bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan khan fanpage (@aryankhan_supremacy)

Aryan Khan posed with Orhan Awatramani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan khan fanpage (@aryankhan_supremacy)

In another picture, Aryan was seen posing with Orhan Awatramani at the bash. This picture speaks volumes about the great bond that the two share. Well, fans cannot stop gushing over Aryan’s good looks after his picture went viral on the Internet. This is a big Entertainment news. Aryan Khan's latest pictures will surely make all females go weak in the knees. Aryan looked uber hot in this picture and is blessed with great looks and an amazing personality. His picture in all black will make you skip your heartbeat for sure.

Meanwhile, several pictures from the bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan have been doing rounds on social media. The Archies actress has surely upped her style game and how! The diva donned a glittery, blush pink strapless gown for the occasion.

On the work front, Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom.