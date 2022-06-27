On Monday morning, sent her fans into frenzy when she made a surprise pregnancy announcement on Instagram. She shared a picture, where she is seen getting her sonography done while her husband is seen looking at the baby on the screen. As Alia and Ranbir are expecting to welcome their first bundle of joy, an old video of late veteran actor talking about becoming a grandfather to Ranbir's child has surfaced online. Also Read - As fans wonder about Alia Bhatt's sudden pregnancy; a look at 5 Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before marriage

In the video, Ranbir can be seen sitting in an interview while the short video clip of Rishi Kapoor is being played on the big screen. The veteran actor can be heard advising Ranbir to take care of his future wife who will become the mother of his child. "You have to live your life and you have to live your life with that person, your soulmate. You have to be very careful because that person is going to be the mother of your children. The child's great grandfather will be and my grandson," he said in the video.

As Alia and Ranbir announced, "Our baby .Coming soon," mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor had the cutest reaction to the pregnancy announcement. When was spotted out and about shooting for her show, the paparazzi congratulated her as she would soon become a dadi (grandmother).

Their friends from the industry such as , , , Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and among many others including Alia's Heart of Stone co-star took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Alia and Ranbir first started dating during the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmstra in 2018. The two currently await the release of the movie, which is directed by . They got married in an intimate wedding on April 14 this year.

The marriage was followed with a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as , , Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, , Malaika Arora and , Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband , and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.