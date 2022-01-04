A few days ago, , Anshula Kapoor, and , and her husband Karan Boolani were tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun couldn’t celebrate New Year with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, but he had shared a picture of the two on Instagram. Now, as Arjun recovers, Malaika is back on the sets and has started working. The actress took to her Insta story to inform her fans about it. She shared a video from her vanity van while she was getting ready for the shoot. Also Read - Legendary actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma test positive for COVID-19; hospitalised – doctor shares latest health update

The actress wrote, “grateful, 1st working day of 2022.” Malaika is judging a dance reality show, and she posted a picture from the sets and wrote, “Mask up n stay safe.” Check out her posts below… Also Read - John Abraham-Priya Runchal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, and other B-Town couples who were tested Covid-19 positive at the same time

Also Read - Arjun Kapoor opens up on being trolled for age difference with girlfriend Malaika Arora

While sharing the New Year post, Arjun had written, “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must ) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun and Malaika have an age gap of 12 years. The former is 36 and the latter is 48, and on social media, they get trolled for it. Recently, while talking to Masala.com, Arjun opened up about the trolling. He said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” the actor added.