Smile has returned to 's face after his eldest son was finally granted bail in the drugs case on Thursday after three weeks since his arrest by the NCB on October 2. And it seems like is also going to fly down from the US to celebrate her dad's birthday and Diwali fesitivities with her family.

Earlier, Bollywood Life had reported that Suhana was worried about her elder brother after the arrest. She was in constant touch with mom Gauri and taking hourly updates about Aryan. She wanted to come home and be by her father and mother's side. However, Shah Rukh and Gauri decided that Suhana should not come home now, when everything was so chaotic. They had also ensured that AbRam's routine doesn't get affected amid all this.

After Aryan was granted bail, Suhana took to Instagram to share a collage of throwback pics of hers with Aryan and dad Shah Rukh Khan. The Khan family had skipped all celebrations right from Gauri's birthday, Dussehra and their 30th wedding anniversary. However, it is being said that no celebration will take place even after Aryan comes home. The 23-year-old will reportedly be grounded for 2-3 months along with a strict scrutiny over his company.

Meanwhile, in a rare gesture, Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days. Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.

A relaxed Maneshinde -- who said "God is Great" after the court verdict this evening -- shared the pix of the unusual meeting, but declined to elaborate. It is also not known what exactly the beaming King Khan -- who has maintained a dignified silence right from Day One -- discussed with them, but all the legal eagles were happily smiling, laughing and apparently thrilled by the encounter with the actor in flesh-and-blood.