As 'Boycott Brahmastra' trends, Ayan Mukerji promises audience to give them best: 'I hope you will feel proud of'

Amid 'Boycott Brahmastra' trend, director Ayan Mukerji has promised audience to give a new cinematic experience through Brahmastra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.