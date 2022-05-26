As Dhaakad fails to cross Rs 3 crore mark, Kangana Ranaut's film finds no buyers on OTT and satellite

The nightmare continues for as Dhaakad has turned out to be her biggest flop of all time in the Hindi film industry. It collected merely Rs 50 lakh on its opening day and showed no growth on Saturday and Sunday. Single screen and multiplexes were forced to replace Dhaakad with 2 due to no audience. Now Kangana starrer has no buyers on OTT and satellite rights as Dhaakad has failed to cross Rs 3 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - Dhaakad box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film joins Ranbir Kapoor's Bombay Velvet as one of Bollywood's biggest flops? Read report

"Usually, these rights are sold before the release. The revenue earned by selling the film to a streaming giant and television channel often helps the producers to make a profit. In case of Dhaakad, the makers had not sold the rights before release in the hope of a better deal. That's why, there was no mention of the OTT and the satellite partner in the opening slate of the film, as is the norm nowadays," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The source then added, "After the way Dhaakad flopped miserably at the ticket windows, the producers can't expect to be paid a handsome sum for the OTT and satellite rights. Also, word has already spread that the film is poorly made. Not to forget, it's an adult film and will have to be re-certified for TV premiere, and it's an added process."

According to Koimoi, the advance booking of Kangana's film remained dull in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. There are hardly any bookings in these regions and even the cinema halls are being left empty.

Dhaakad was released in 2100 screens across the country. On Sunday, it has been reduced by 250-300 screens. On Monday, the number of screens was reduced further. Kangana's film has turned out to be the biggest disaster at the box office. It was made on a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore. The producers have incurred severe losses.