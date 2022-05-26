As Dhaakad fails to cross Rs 3 crore mark, Kangana Ranaut's film finds no buyers on OTT and satellite

The nightmare continues for Kangana Ranaut as Dhaakad has turned out to be her biggest flop of all time in the Hindi film industry. It has no buyers on OTT and satellite rights as Dhaakad has failed to cross Rs 3 crore mark at the box office.