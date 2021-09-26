As Diljit Dosanjh unveils Honsla Rakh poster, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Shona Shona song hits 200M views on YouTube – view fan reactions

While SidNaaz fans are relieved to see a smiling face of Shehnaaz Gill on Honsla Rakh poster since Sidharth Shukla's demise, they have got another reason to celebrate as Shona Shona song featuring Shehnaaz and Sidharth as a romantic couple has hit 200M views on YouTube.