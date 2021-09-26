has finally unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Honsla Rakh starring self, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. The Punjabi actor-singer posted the first poster of the film on Instagram where Diljit is seen craddling a baby bear while sipping through the feeding bottle. Shehnaaz is seen looking at him adorably with a smile on her face as she holds on baby toys belongings. Sonam is seen holding baby food and smiling at him. Diljit also announced that the trailer of Honsla Rakh will be release on September 27 at 1 pm. Also Read - ‘Shehnaaz Gill is yet to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla’s demise’ - insider shares exclusive update

While SidNaaz fans are relieved to see a smiling face of Shehnaaz Gill since Sidharth Shukla's demise, they have got another reason to celebrate as Shona Shona song featuring Shehnaaz and Sidharth as a romantic couple has hit 200M views on YouTube. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to begin shooting for Honsla Rakh, Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants, Digangana Suryavanshi denies entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Watching the Music video of #ShonaShona and I am crying ?#SiddharthShukla bhai & @ishehnaaz_gill together ♥️? 200 million views on #ShonaShona

My most special music video ever — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 26, 2021

Already said it, but saying it again since #ShonaShona Hits 200M, Thank you @TonyKakkar for creating for #SidNaaz one of your biggest hits. Congratulations for another well deserved milestone, wishing you more & more success ♥️#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/xtL2idcnny — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 26, 2021

#ShonaShona Song Completed 200M+ Views in almost 10 Months & This song won The Hearts of Millions of Fans and Became Very Successful All Over India Asia & Everywhere Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill | #SidharthaShukla

This is Song Is Emotion For Millions FANS ❤️?#ShehnaazGill — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) September 26, 2021

#ShonaShonaHits200M

Y’all remember this rehearsal video ? We were angry wth the team for not including this hook step which they practised ..those crazy days ..#SidharthShukla #ShonaShona 200 M OF SHONA SHONA @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/IbnwcWMF6a — sidnaazians (@Ria4293681) September 26, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved their chemistry and soon labelled them SidNaaz. They were a constant support to each other although they claimed that they were just friends. After the show, they came out with two music videos, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Also Read - Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill to resume shooting for her film opposite Diljit Dosanjh later this month?

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's first film Honsla Rakh as a producer also features 's son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps. Diljit and Sonam Bajwa have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.

Diljit had earlier the first look of the film which featured a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby. The film is all set to release in theatres worldwide on October 15, this year.