Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans got a shock when she dropped her surnames from her social media bio. Rumours about divorce started doing the rounds. However, her mom Madhu quickly dismissed them as rubbish and requested people not to spread such idle gossip. Even her friends affirmed that everything was hunky-dory in her marital paradise. The actress made an appearance on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast that is being shown on Netflix. The actress spoke about the time when people were shocked by news of her marriage. Some even felt it was a publicity stunt.

The actress said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast that she had no idea of how famous Nick Jonas was. All she knew was that he was the younger brother of Kevin Jonas. The two tied the knot in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018 and threw receptions in Mumbai and the US. The actress also spoke about how she would not want to be married to anyone other than Nick Jonas. They are hitched for three years now. But there is a man who can steal Priyanka from Nick. It is none other than Chris Hemsworth. The actress said that things might change if he slid into her DMs.

Well, Chris Hemsworth is happily married to Elsa Pataky and there is no trouble in his marital paradise too. The handsome hunk who is known as Thor was not available for a reaction on this. We do not blame Priyanka Chopra anyone can fall for him.