Whether you love or hate it, Deepika Padukone - Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is getting attention. Some people have loved the dark toxic edgy love story that is defined by emotional baggage and insecurity while others found it boring. Trolls have slammed the movie for promoting infidelity and being out of sync with the real Indian middle class. They feel the protagonists who live rich lives do not have any resonance with the aam junta of the country. On the other hand, people have raved about how Gehraiyaan addresses the generation gap and family-inflicted trauma that can impact adult life. Also Read - Not Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan but THIS web show is the most viewed on OTT this week

Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan has got mixed reviews from the critics too. While they have praised the performances, they feel the movie lacked depth. They have criticised slow editing as well. Now, a video of Karan Johar is doing the rounds. In the video, they are talking about critic reviews. There is a perception that reviews for some movies are paid in some sections of the audience. In the video, he can be heard saying that critics are ready with ratings even before the release of the movie. He says that people have to build perception and a producer will do what it takes. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi's rant to Ananya Panday 'you treat me like an outsider' reminds netizens of his solid reply to 2019 nepotism debate

But who cares about these paid reviews anyways? Valid critics like Anupama Chopra, Shubhra Gupta, Anmol Jamwal, Stutee Ghosh have disliked the film... Even the producer of #Gehraiyaan , #KaranJohar has openly accepted that reviews are paid! pic.twitter.com/KcFV1Jfhjy — BollyTaaza (@bolly_taaza) February 12, 2022

Irony that the producer of #Gehraiyaan is saying that these views are a PR strategy and numbers are not out. And Anupama agrees only to put out this post. Lol! #DeepikaPadukone PR is the WORST?pic.twitter.com/IJwEX4onmX https://t.co/vEGB4b24EW — BollyTaaza (@bolly_taaza) February 14, 2022

But in the video we can hear Karan Johar make a very valid point. He says that no online platform gives out data which is why producers are claiming that their movies are No.1 on a streaming platform. He says he can sell the film in that manner but the actors know the real truth about the perception. There is too much talk about paid critics especially from people trolling Bollywood. Gehraiyaan is from Dharma Productions and many have said that it reminds them of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; wants action to be taken against parents for letting kids imitate a sex worker