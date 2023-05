is back in the news with Ponniyin Selvan 2. The movie is a bumper hit and people are floored with how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has brought alive Nandini on screen. It is not surprising. Filmmaker and she always deliver the best when they are together. Whether it is her debut or Guru or , she has showcased her complete potential in movies of Mani Ratnam. The only other filmmaker who comes close is . The audience has praised him for seeing the potential in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and investing so much money, time and labour in the project. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 3 collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film earns well, but not even close to PS1 numbers

After Guru's success, Mani Ratnam had announced Raavan with and Aishwarya Rai. In the Tamil version, the role of Junior Bachchan was reprised by Vikram. In Ponniyin Selvan, Chiyaan Vikram plays the role of Aditya Karaikalan, the great Chola Emperor. Now, an old interview of Mani Ratnam has come to the fore on Reddit. After the failure of Raavan, had commented that in his opinion uneven editing ruined the cohesiveness in the narrative of Raavan. Mani Ratnam had said that people would say many things and he did not wish to get points from Amitabh Bachchan. This is how people are reacting on the same.

Well, the incident did not affect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's equation with Mani Ratnam. Even Abhishek Bachchan was there for the Mumbai screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. In fact, Chiyaan Vikram is very close to the couple. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also revealed how Mani Ratnam is very fond of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She said he allowed her to clap the board, a liberty he has never given to his stars. Abhishek also said that this is the best performance of his wife.

Now, fans want to see more of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movies. She is too good an actress to do such few films. The actress is always a stunner for India at Cannes. Mani Ratnam battled a lot of issues including poor health to realise Ponniyin Selvan. The strong characterization of the women has been loved by fans.