As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding inches closer, fans dig out Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's reception invite

and 's wedding is the most talked about thing in the B-Town lately. While Alia said that she already feels married to Ranbir in her head, Ranbir recently opened up about his intentions to get married to Alia. The wedding, as per reports, will happen at the RK house as Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, wished. It is said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot on 17th April. And as the wedding date inches closer, the wedding reception invite of and Neetu Kapoor is going viral.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK Studios in 1980. They hosted a wedding reception bash for their friends and family a day after their wedding, that is, on 23 January 1980. The invite was a simple one which read, "Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980."

Meanwhile, the reason behind Alia-Ranbir's hush-hush wedding was revealed recently. A report in ETimes claimed that Alia's grandfather wants to see her married. The actress's maternal grandfather is 93 and wants to see her decked as a bride and marry Ranbir. A source informed the portal that it will be a close-knit family affair and nothing extravagant has been planned. The wedding guest list of Ranbir and Alia is said to include , , amongst other Bollywood personalities. Meanwhile, it is said that the actor will throw a bachelor party for his childhood friends and buddies such as , Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and more.

Another report claimed that there won't be a honeymoon period for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as both have films back-to-back lined up for the shoot.