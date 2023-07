Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most-awaited films in Bollywood. What Jhumka, the second song from the film is out now and it is taking the internet by storm. This song is the remix version of the iconic Jhoomka Gira Re song from the movie Mera and was sung by none other than veteran singer Asha Bhosle. The new song featured in the film has a vibrant and colourful background set, which is a signature of Dharma Productions. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani What Jhumka song: Netizens impressed with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘chemistrifying’ equation

It marks the return of Arijit Singh, a popular singer, who this time collaborates with Jonita Gandhi to perform the song. In the music video, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can be seen matching steps as they sing about jhumka. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar choreographs part of What Thumka song; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt have a gala time [Exclusive]

Karan Johar, the director and producer of the film, shared a glimpse of the music video on his Instagram handle, creating excitement among fans. The song, titled 'What Jhumka,' is the second track to be released from the film, following the earlier release of 'Tum Kya Mile.' Based on the description, it appears that the music video offers a visually appealing experience for the audience. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number will make everyone do a thumka this wedding season

What Jhumka is one of the many remixes of popular iconic Bollywood songs? Well, these remixes are not loved and welcomed by most of the veterans in the industry and Asha Bhosle is one of them. A few of her popular songs were remixed and when asked about what she thinks about the trend, in an old interview published in the Indian Express, she said, she believes remixed songs can never dent the popularity and the timelessness of the original classic numbers. “No matter how many films are remade and songs are remixed, the original is the best and is always remembered,” said the artist.

The 77-year-old singer stated that she had not listened to the remixed version of her 1970s blockbuster song Dum Maro Dum in an Abhishek Bachchan starrer. Furthermore, she mentioned that she had no intention of doing so.

Asha Bhosle expressed her belief that her original songs, such as Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana and Dum Maro Dum, have been remixed in movies like Farhan Akhtar's Don and Rohan Sippy's Dum Maro Dum, but she believes that audiences will always remember and appreciate the original versions sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by the original composers.

Remix songs are always welcomed with mixed responses from social media users and music lovers but are often loved.