As Saif Ali Khan turns 51, sister Saba Ali Khan wishes him with THIS beautiful collage of their memories — watch video

Saif Ali Khan is away in the Maldives ringing in his 51st birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The couple flew away on Saturday to spend a few days in the peace and tranquility of the tropical paradise. Sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has wished her brother with a collage of their memories together. As we know, she has the best collection of family pictures. Whether it is her nephews/nieces or vintage pics of grandparents, Saba Ali Khan keeps them carefully and shares them with fans as well. Take a look at the reel below.

Saba is the younger sister of Saif Ali Khan. Like him, she has studied abroad. The lady has been in the news of late and how. Saba Ali Khan hit out at trolls when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan faced a lot of heat for naming their son, Jehangir. She asked everyone what was in a name that people would be so irked up for absolutely nothing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also in the news as her book has been quite a revelation. From talking about how she dealt with a loss of sex drive to issues with breastfeeding, she has spoken about pregnancy like never before. Saif Ali Khan was apparently quite in need of a break. He has been working non-stop since a couple of years now. Talking about trolls, Kareena Kapoor Khan told India Today, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or I can't think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."