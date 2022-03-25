Shilpa Shetty's admirable munchkin Samisha Shetty Kundra is slowly becoming the internet favourite kid. Just a few days ago Shilpa shared and video of her operation with the little one while they were on the flight and the video has been going VIRAL. While the video of the little one is winning hats here are 5 videos of the little girl that is just too adorable to miss. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS greets desi ARMY with 'Namaste', Ben Affleck - Jennifer Lopez plan to get engaged and more
Samisha and daddy Raj Kundra's adorable fight for my Shilpa Shetty Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turns show stopper for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022; netizens remind her of the time she said 'she hates limelight'
On her second birthday, Shilpa shared an adorable die of her little princess where she was seen fighting the daddy that mommy Shilpa is just hers. Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, " MINE!
YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of itThankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last
Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2 Also Read - RRR: A fan dies of heart attack while watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR film; check heartbreaking deets
Shamita Shetty's cute conversation with the munchkin
Samisha is maasi Shamita Shetty's apple of the eye. This video of Shamita and Samisha was most loved by fans.
Samisha's endearing video of praying after a bird gets hurt
Samish's video of praying and reciting the Gayatri mantra went VIRAL after a bird got hurt
Samisha waving at the paparazzi
Samisha was seen waving at the photographers while her mommy was there to pick her up from her playschool.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.