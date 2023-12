Tiger 3 released on Diwali day. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-packed film came as a treat to all their fans. It was one of the biggest releases of the year as Tiger and Zoya returned to entertain the masses. It started with a bang at the box office given that it was a holiday release, however, it could not maintain the pace after the Diwali vacation came to an end. The film somehow managed to mint more than Rs 200 crore but it could not be on par with the numbers generated by big films like Jawan, Gadar 2 and more. And now it is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal that is giving a tough competition to Tiger 3. Also Read - Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs who got mobbed by fans, some even got molested by the crowd

Salman Khan gives a valid reason as to why married couples should watch Tiger 3

Animal made it to the theatres on December 1, 2023. Almost 18 days after the release of Tiger 3. However, it has eaten up into the business of Salman Khan starrer. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is roaring at the box office and smashing one record after the other. Amidst this competition, Salman Khan has now urged couples to go and watch the film. He stated that a lot of wives take their husbands to watch Tiger in order to witness his charisma. He was quoted saying, "I believe many wives bring their husbands to witness Tiger's charisma, hoping they'll emulate Tiger and Zoya once they leave the theatre." Well, that's quite a reason for many to go and watch the film, isn't it? In the past, Salman Khan has expressed happiness and gratitude over Tiger 3's success. The film is produced by YRF Also Read - After Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal creates hysteria as fans light firecrackers inside cinema halls

All about Animal's box office

Talking about Animal, the movie is now inching close to Rs 300 crore club. On its fifth day, i.e., the first Tuesday, Animal made Rs 38.25 crore. The total India collection of the film stands at Rs 283.74 crore. Overseas, Animal has gone past Rs 350 crore. These numbers have come in within four days of its release. Animal definitely has become one of the biggest grossers of the year and it still has more than two weeks to mint money at the box office before Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki makes it to the theatres on December 21.