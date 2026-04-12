Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Update: Amitabh Bachchan, Devendra Fadnavis visit veteran singer's house to pay last respect

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 after being hospitalised in Mumbai; Amitabh Bachchan and Devendra Fadnavis visit her residence to pay last respects.

Asha Bhosle, the legendary vocalist, has passed away. The singer passed away on Sunday, April 12. She was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday with a chest infection. She was sent to the ICU last night. Zanai Bhosle, Asha's granddaughter and performer, verified the news of her hospitalisation. According to Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle was brought to the hospital due to "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind classics such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have been 93 on September 8, 2026.

Her singing career began in 1943 with her debut Marathi film song, Chala Chala Nav Bala, from Majha Bal.

Who all attended Asha Bhosle's house?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Asha Bhosle's home to pay his tribute. He even penned a heartfelt note on X, remembering the veteran singer. He wrote, "The melody has fallen silent, but its echo will remain immortal in our memories… Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary singer and one of the foremost voices of Indian Music, Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Ashatai Bhosle. She was one of the versatile voices that shaped the industry and her passing marks the end of an era. Her timeless songs continue to inspire and resonate with millions. In 2011, she achieved the Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings (singles), across more than 20 Indian languages. With a remarkable body of work spanning decades, her contribution to Indian music is truly unparalleled. I offer my humble tributes to the iconic artist and offer condolences to her family, friends, and admirers across the globe."

The melody has fallen silent, but its echo will remain immortal in our memories… Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary singer and one of the foremost voices of Indian Music, Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Ashatai Bhosle. She was one of the versatile voices that… pic.twitter.com/PXKnWOEf33 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 12, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside her house as he arrived to pay his last respects.

Asha Bhosle's body was transported to her Lower Parel residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening, after the iconic singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92.

A vehicle transporting the music icon's body left the hospital for her home, Casa Grande, about 4.30 p.m. and arrived at 4.45 p.m. in South Mumbai's posh district.

Asha Bhosle's body will be held at her house overnight till 3 p.m. tomorrow.

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