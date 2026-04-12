Asha Bhonsle hospitalised: How is veteran singer now? Doctor shares health update

Fans and the music industry are extremely concerned after playback great Asha Bhosle was allegedly rushed to Breach Candy Hospital following a heart attack. She is still receiving treatment in the emergency department.

Asha Bhonsle Health Update: Fans and the music industry are extremely concerned after playback singer Asha Bhosle was allegedly rushed to Breach Candy Hospital following a heart attack. On April 11, the seasoned vocalist was taken to the hospital in Mumbai, where she is still receiving treatment in the emergency department.

Why was Asha Bhonsle hospitalised?

According to reports, Asha Bhosle had a cardiac attack and was brought to the hospital right away. Details regarding her health are still unclear because neither her family nor the hospital have provided an official confirmation, despite some updates suggesting that her condition could be critical.

According to Mid-day, Dr. Pratit Samdani and the medical staff are closely monitoring her at the moment.

What did doctor say about Asha Bonshle's health?

When the publication inquired about her hospitalisation, the doctor simply acknowledged that she was hospitalised, adding, "I can only confirm that she is admitted." I'm unable to provide any more health updates.

When probed further regarding whether there was a cardiac arrest, the response was brief: "Thank you." This lack of clarification has understandably raised concerns among well-wishers.

Fans and music industry pray for her recovery

The news of her hospitalisation has sparked an outpouring of concern and prayers from throughout the country. For millions, Asha Bhosle is more than simply a great singer; she is a voice that evokes memories from generations past. Her music has been a part of everyday life for nearly 70 years, so her health concerns are very personal for many admirers.

The range and duration of Asha Bhosle's musical career are unparalleled. She has sung with amazing comfort in a variety of genres, languages, and moods, from deep songs to lighthearted tunes. Her partnerships with composer R. D. Burman, which resulted in songs that are still cherished today, are still among the most famous in Indian music history.

Fans, other artists, and others in the film and music industries are all hoping for good news soon as the crisis progresses.

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