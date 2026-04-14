Asha Bhosle Death: WWE star John Cena and Australian bowler Brett Lee pays TRIBUTE to legendary singer

Global tributes pour in after Asha Bhosle's passing, with fans and stars like John Cena and Brett Lee honoring her timeless music and lasting legacy.

Asha Bhosle Death: The world mourns the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has died. People from all walks of life, from cinema to sports, have been sharing heartfelt messages, showing just how far her music reached and how many lives it touched. John Cena and Brett Lee provided an international tribute to her because of her worldwide recognition.

People use social media to create a space where they can honour her memory. The posts from different countries and industries show people celebrating her exceptional work and the everlasting value of her music. Many people shared their personal memories, which included times spent with her during meetings and recordings and performances to showcase her talent and her ability to create connections with others outside of performance spaces.

WWE star John Cena pays tribute

John Cena chose a simple and quiet way to honour her. He shared a photo of Asha Bhosle on his Instagram without any caption. The gesture created an impression which people widely understood as a respectful tribute to her legacy through its nonverbal communication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Brett Lee pays his last respects

Speaking about their joint song "You're the One for Me" from 2006, Brett Lee paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. Working with Asha Bhosle, according to the former Australian fast bowler, made him feel lucky. Lee commended Asha Bhosle for her generosity and modesty, pointing out that her soft and amiable demeanour was unaffected by her worldwide renown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Asha Bhosle legacy

Asha Bhosle, who people commonly call "Asha Tai," worked as a musician during her career which lasted more than eight decades. Her music remains popular with families who listen to her songs every day while her work has achieved international reach. Asha Bhosle's final ceremonial rites occurred at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Crematorium where state officials and her family members and film industry friends paid their last respects to her.

Asha Bhosle's music continues to reach audiences through radio and television and digital platforms even after her death which marked the end of a crucial era in Indian cinema music. The songs along with the stories about Asha Bhosle create an enduring presence of her famous voice which shaped many soundtracks for fans to experience in their daily lives.

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