Asha Bhosle DEFIED odds, BROKE stereotypes, and built an iconic career without ever taking the easy road

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: If you think success and happiness came easy to Asha Bhosle, think again! The veteran singer's journey wasn't a fairytale, but a story of grit and determination.

If there’s one thing you can say about Asha Bhosle, it’s that nothing about her journey was easy, or given to her on a silver platter. The veteran actor - who passed away on April 12 - didn't have a story which could be called a perfect melody. Instead, it came across as a powerful symphony which came with its share of twists, turns, setbacks, which further led to many amazing achievements.

Asha Bhosle refused to sound like sister Lata and competitors

Let’s be honest! As the younger sister of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, it was clear that she would have to live in her shadow forever. To be real, it did happen like that. Asha - who had started her career at the age of 10 - wasn't just overlooked. She was also typecast, and offered songs that others didn’t want. Lata Mangeshkar achieved massive recognition 194­­­­­9 onwards, and left behind several other established singers. At this time, Asha was pitted against established singers Shamshad Begum, and with Geeta Roy. Geeta’s position was cemented following the release of Baazi (1951). Asha’s career track was never smooth. Even though Asha had sung a song in Marathi film Majha Bal (1943) at the age of 10, her Hindi debut happened in 1948 with – Sawan aaya (Chunariya). Post this, she got songs in minor films, which did not leave her feeling content. Even if she was given a major film, heroine’s songs were either crooned by Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum, or, Lata. Asha had to either sing for second heroine or the vamp.

But Asha remained determined to sound different. It was OP Nayyar, one of Geeta Dutt’s fans, who would help Asha mould her voice and start her career differently. With C.I.D. (1956), Asha reached a turning point in her professional life. Even though Asha sang for the ‘vamp’, her songs were successful. She soon emerged as OP Nayyar’s favourite singer. Naya Daur - which released in 1957 - made their positioning as hit composer-singer pair stronger. It was one of the most impactful and influential musical collaborations in Hindi film music.

Asha Bhosle had a tumultuous personal life

Asha Bhosle was just 15 when she eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle. Ganpatrao - who was 20 years older than her - earned only Rs 100 per month. Since it wasn't enough to survive, Asha decided to work. Sister Lata Mangeshkar and Asha shared friction after the latter eloped. Since their father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, had passed away, Lata had to make it big as a singer and shoulder all financial responsibilities. “Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance,” Asha had told Kavita Chhibber in an interview in 2003. After Asha's son Hemant was born in 1949, she decided to earn money by singing gigs. During this time, her one-month-old infant was raised by her in-laws. Asha had said in an interview, “I would have to leave my one-month-old behind so I could go and sing and earn money. In those struggle days, sometimes I would get a song, sometimes I would not. I would wake at 5 am for riyaaz. Apart from all this, I had to do all the household chores as well.” In 1956, her daughter Varsha was born. But things turned difficult for Asha when her marriage turned abusive. Even though Asha was pregnant with her third child, she was told to leave her husband’s house. Her marriage had abuse and ill-treatment.

Asha and Ganpatrao parted ways in 1960, and her husband passed away in 1966.

Asha Bhosle's strength and struggle built greatness

Even though Asha Bhosle was gaining massive recognition and stardom, she faced huge criticism for her so-called “bold” song choices. Many slammed her decisions, but for Asha, the priority was clear. She didn't do it for public approval. It was done to survive. She continued to stay focused and firm. “People would ask, ‘Why do you sing such songs?’ I asked, ‘Should I leave it? Who will take care of my children then? Was I singing for happiness?’ It was my need. I had to raise my kids,” she was quoted as saying by ITMB in 2007.

Asha Bhosle-RD Burman collaboration stood out

The collaboration between Asha Bhosle and RD Burman wasn't just flawless, but also iconic. They created magic, each time they teamed up. Pancham da had a bold, experimental style, and Asha’s voice was perfect for it. This is why they gave several songs like - Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, or Yeh Mera Dil - which redefined what playback singing could be like. RD Burman full support and faith in Asha helped her break several stereotypes. They got married in 1980. In short, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman didn’t just compose songs, they created an era.

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