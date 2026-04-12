Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer leaves behind timeless melodies; tributes pour in for the voice that defined generations

The passing of Asha Bhosle at 92 has left fans and colleagues from the industry heartbroken. Social media is flooded with tributes for the veteran singer.

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: News of veteran singer Asha Bhosle passing away at 92 has left fans across generations and colleagues in a state of shock. It’s hard to imagine a world without that flawless and expressive voice that could light up any song. As soon as the news was confirmed, social media is flooded with tributes. Fans have been remembering the veteran singer, and her incredible journey. Asha wasn’t just a singer; she was part of everyone's lives. Her songs captured almost every emotion, and left an indelible impact on her fans the world over. We leave you with reactions from industry and fans.

How have fans reacted on social media?

We leave you with how fans have reacted...

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Asha Bhosle wasn't just a singer, the OG vibe before autotune was even a thing Some songs don’t just play, they hit your soul, and make you feel every damn emotion at once Om Shanti #AshaBhosle Tai ?? pic.twitter.com/HHBPCdXiDe — Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) April 12, 2026

“ये आवाज़ सिर्फ संगीत नहीं, एक एहसास है… हर सुर में मोहब्बत, हर गीत में ज़िंदगी बसती है।

Asha Bhosle जी का हर गाना अमर है — और रहेगा। ऐसी आवाज़ें कभी खामोश नहीं होतीं… वो हमेशा दिलों में गूंजती रहती हैं। RIP आशा भोसले जी #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/Z9T4QUiv3W — Shivam Pal (@ShivamPal116715) April 12, 2026

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