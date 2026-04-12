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  • Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer leaves behind timeless melodies; tributes pour in for the voi...

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer leaves behind timeless melodies; tributes pour in for the voice that defined generations

The passing of Asha Bhosle at 92 has left fans and colleagues from the industry heartbroken. Social media is flooded with tributes for the veteran singer.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 12, 2026 1:12 PM IST

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer leaves behind timeless melodies; tributes pour in for the voice that defined generations
Asha Bhosle dies at 92 (Instagram)

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: News of veteran singer Asha Bhosle passing away at 92 has left fans across generations and colleagues in a state of shock. It’s hard to imagine a world without that flawless and expressive voice that could light up any song. As soon as the news was confirmed, social media is flooded with tributes. Fans have been remembering the veteran singer, and her incredible journey. Asha wasn’t just a singer; she was part of everyone's lives. Her songs captured almost every emotion, and left an indelible impact on her fans the world over. We leave you with reactions from industry and fans.

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Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Where will veteran singer's last rites be performed? Son Anand Bhosle shares details

How have fans reacted on social media?

We leave you with how fans have reacted...

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Asha Bhosle hospitalised: Veteran singer's fake death news sparked panic in 2025, son Anand Bhosle had dismissed viral claims

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
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