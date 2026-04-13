ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary singer laid to rest at Shivaji Park crematorium, son Anand performs f...

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary singer laid to rest at Shivaji Park crematorium, son Anand performs final rites

Asha Bhosle's last rites were held with full state honours at Shivaji Park. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the final rituals. With tears in his eyes and a heavy heart, he lit the funeral pyre, a moment that moved everyone present.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 13, 2026 5:57 PM IST

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary singer laid to rest at Shivaji Park crematorium, son Anand performs final rites

Asha Bhosle Funeral: It truly felt like the end of an era as legendary singer Asha Bhosle was laid to rest today. Known as one of the greatest voices in Indian music, her passing has left fans, artists, and the entire industry heartbroken. Her last rites were held with full state honours at Shivaji Park. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the final rituals. With tears in his eyes and a heavy heart, he lit the funeral pyre, a moment that moved everyone present.

Also Read
Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE update: Tabu BREAKS down while consoling Zanai Bhosle, emotional moment goes VIRAL

A large number of people gathered to bid her a final goodbye. Her mortal remains, wrapped in the Indian tricolour, reflected the immense respect and honour she received from the nation. Among those who came to pay tribute were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who offered floral tributes.

Also Read
Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Update: Amitabh Bachchan, Devendra Fadnavis visit veteran singer's house to pay last respect

Industry pals and other well-known faces were present

Several well-known faces from the music and film industry were also present, including Anu Malik and Anup Jalota. Many artists and musicians gathered to honour her legacy and pay their last respects.

The atmosphere at the cremation ground was deeply emotional. Fans, colleagues, and admirers stood together, many in tears, remembering the singer who gave countless timeless songs. The space was decorated with flowers, and there was a quiet sense of grief and respect all around.

As the final rites were performed, it became clear just how deeply Asha Bhosle had touched people’s lives. Though she is no longer with us, her voice and her music will continue to live on for generations.

Poonam Dhillon pays heartfelt homage

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who appeared at Shivaji Park with husband Ramesh Sippy, paid a heartfelt homage to Asha Bhosle. Reflecting on their decades-long relationship, Dhillon talked to PTI not just as a film business colleague, but as someone who looked up to the singer as family. "She was a mother figure to me," the actress said, obviously upset. "We lost one of our last icons today. She was a really great singer, and there will never be another like her."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Asha Bhosle Cremation Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Son