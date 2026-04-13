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Asha Bhosle funeral LIVE UPDATE: Salman Khan's mother Helen remembers veteran singer, Jackie Shroff consoles Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Celebs like Helen and Jackie Shroff get emotional as the nation bids farewell to the legendary singer with full honours.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 13, 2026 3:05 PM IST

Asha Bhosle funeral LIVE UPDATE: Salman Khan's mother Helen remembers veteran singer, Jackie Shroff consoles Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle last rites

Asha Bhosle funeral LIVE UPDATE: It’s an emotional day as the legendary Asha Bhosle is remembered with immense love and respect. The veteran singer's mortal remains were draped in tricolour and kept at her residence for fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects. The legendary singer breathed her last at 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. Her demise brought to a close a truly iconic journey which lasted over eighty years.

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Helen and Jackie Shroff get emotional

Ahead of the funeral, Helen, the mother of Salman Khan, shared heartfelt memories in a viral video. "Jahan mai hoon, unki wajah se hi hoon". Helen recalled Asha ji’s warmth and timeless voice, and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was also seen comforting Zanai Bhosle. He offered quiet support during the difficult moment.

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Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Asha Tai's death

An emotional Anuradha Paudwal speaks about Asha Tai ahead of the last rites. Sharing her memories with the legendary singer, the actress said, 'we have lost a great singer...'

Asha Bhosle death cause

Asha Tai was taken to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening with severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Zanai Bhosle, the famed singer's granddaughter, earlier reported her hospitalisation in a social media statement, requesting seclusion for the family.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she stated.

Asha Bhosle iconic songs

Asha Bhosle, known for her tremendous range and ability, contributed innumerable classic melodies to Indian film throughout the years. Some of her most popular songs include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Asha Bhosle Funeral Live News Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Update Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Last Rites Live Asha Bhosle Live News