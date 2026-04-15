Asha Bhosle Funeral: Why did Salman Khan and SRK skip last rites? Netizens react, 'They attended Ambani son's birthday'

The film industry mourns Asha Bhosle as stars pay tribute, while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan skip the funeral citing security, sparking mixed reactions online.

The whole film and music industry was seen paying their last tributes to iconic vocalist Asha Bhosle on Monday, April 13, at her Mumbai home. Only Aamir Khan attended the burial, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan noticeably absent. According to the Deccan Chronicle, SRK and Salman skipped the funeral for "security reasons." According to reports, both stars were in Mumbai when the death rites were done.

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Netizens react to SRK, Salman's absence during...

As word of their absence spread, some social media users criticised the actors, pointing out that they attended Anant Ambani's birthday party but not Asha Bhosle's funeral.

One user tweeted, "But they attended Ambani 's son's birthday party on last week." Another defended them, writing, "Security concerns are real for stars like Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan… doesn’t mean lack of respect."

Salman Khan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Mourning the loss, Salman Khan tweeted, "A huge loss for Indian music." He added, "Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations."

A huge loss for Indian music….

Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/Wzu1UOyzOV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2026

SRK's heartfelt respect for Asha Tai

Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of himself with the late musician in a heartfelt message. He wrote, "t’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing." He added, "Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come." Concluding his message, he said, "A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you."

It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/ISuOwuAzDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle's ever-green tunes

Asha Bhosle left behind an extensive collection of music which includes her songs from "Dum Maro Dum," "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja," "Rangeela Re," and "In Aankhon Ki Masti" which became popular through multiple eras of Bollywood film scoring. Through her vocal performance she created memorable musical experiences which appeared in different movies that featured Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Her songs like "Le Gayi" from Dil To Pagal Hai became famous in SRK's movies, and songs like "O Maria" in Salman Khan's groundbreaking movies like Saajan demonstrated her dynamic range and solidified her reputation as one of the most important voices in Indian cinema.

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