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Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE UPDATE: Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and other celebs pay last respects

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away today, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. India is in mourning. A day prior, the legendary singer had been hospitalized due to a purported heart attack.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 13, 2026 2:09 PM IST

Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE UPDATE: Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and other celebs pay last respects
Asha Bhosle last rites live update

Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE UPDATE: Asha Bhosle, a 92-year-old singer with remarkable emotional depth and range, has passed away. Following a brief medical stay, she died in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Anand, her son, and a fan base spanning three generations survive her. Forever youthful, Asha's voice contributed to the emergence of a more self-aware, self-assured, and worldly representation of women in Indian cinema, which marked a significant cultural transition in post-Independence India.

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The singer's funeral will take place today before last respects are paid at Asha Tai's home, Casa Grande, in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park at 4 p.m., and many Bollywood superstars, sports people, and politicians have gathered for antim darshan.

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Celebs visit Asha Bhosle's home for final respect

Actor Riteish Deshmukh came to pay his final respects to the great vocalist. He was spotted becoming upset during the antim darshan.

AR Rahman, the music maestro, paid his last tributes to famous vocalist Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai apartment. Asha Bhosle, 92, died in Mumbai on Sunday, ushering in the end of an era in Indian music.

Asha Parekh, a veteran actress, pays her last tribute to iconic vocalist Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai apartment. In the 1960s and 1970s, the team wrote some of Bollywood's most memorable songs, including O Mere Sona Re Sona, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Sayonara Sayonara, among others.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule paid her last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle death cause

Asha Tai was brought to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening with significant tiredness and a chest infection. Zanai Bhosle, the renowned singer's granddaughter, had previously revealed her hospitalisation in a social media message, demanding privacy for the family.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she stated.

Asha Bhosle iconic songs

Asha Bhosle, known for her tremendous range and ability, contributed innumerable classic melodies to Indian film throughout the years. Some of her most popular songs include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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