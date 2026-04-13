Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE update: Tabu BREAKS down while consoling Zanai Bhosle, emotional moment goes VIRAL

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Asha Bhosle is laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai, as emotional visuals of Tabu consoling Zanai Bhosle go viral.

Asha Bhosle Last Rites: Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer, died on April 12 at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, after being admitted on Saturday with a chest infection and fatigue. Several celebrities paid their ultimate respects on Monday at her home, Casa Grande in Lower Parel.

Tabu breaks down at Asha Bhosle's last rites

Actor Tabu was extremely upset as she consoled Asha Bhosle's bereaved granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who burst into tears upon her grandmother's death. A popular video shows Tabu caressing and consoling Zanai several times, eliciting strong emotions among admirers. In a sign of the utmost respect, famous vocalist Asha Bhosle was wrapped in the Indian tricolour at her apartment in Lower Parel.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fdGrYRyvtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Asha Bhosle receives ceremonial honours

According to reports and videos that have gone viral, Asha was honoured in her Lower Parel, Mumbai, home, where she was seen draped in the Indian tricolour while family members came to pay homage. The images show that the singer received ceremonial honours, and her casket was covered in the national flag and adorned with white flowers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mortal remains of legendary singer Asha Bhosle being wrapped in tricolour as people pay their last respects at her residence in Mumbai. She passed away at the age of 92 yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/tQWWIwRqkD — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Asha Bhosle's last rites to take place in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place in Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon with full state honours.

Asha Bhosle and her legacy

Asha rose to prominence as one of the most renowned voices in Indian film throughout the course of a multi-decade career. She sang a number of classic songs that still have an impact on listeners, and she was well-known for her variety and amazing vocal range. Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne are some of her most well-known songs.

The renowned vocalist, who was also Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister, is survived by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and son Anand Bhosle.

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