Veteran playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year old has been in the ICU and several members of the film fraternity have been praying for her speedy recovery. Her sister and veteran singer has now shared an update on her health condition saying that she is showing improvement and she is better than before. She also talked about her health condition as well. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality after leaked pics incident; Arjun Kapoor quashes breakup rumours with Malaika Arora and more

"They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic. Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather. But Didi is improving; she is better than before," Asha Bhosle told TOI. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran songstress on oxygen support, recovering well

Asha Bhosle also revealed that their sister has been constantly in touch with Lata Mangeshkar and keeps getting her health updates via video calls. Usha Mangeshkar too had earlier expressed her helplessness about unable to meet her ailing sister in the hospital. She has mild symptoms and her condition is described as stable, with a team of senior doctors attending to her. She is on oxygen support and loads of doctors and nurses who have been taking care of her. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Usha Mangeshkar reveals legendary singer may not get discharged soon – here's why

It is being said that the veteran singer will be kept in the hospital for about 10 to 12 days more. Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most loved singers in the country. Her fans are very concerned about her health. The family members of the singer have been sharing updates every now and then. They have thanked fans for their prayers and concern.