Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been winning over the audiences and critics ever since its release in theaters last month. Be it the return of Karan Johar's style of cinema or the soundtrack from the movie, the audiences are hailing the film as the rom-com of the year. One of the songs from the film, What Jhumka features Alia and Ranveer dancing to the energetic number is actually a recreated version of the popular song Jhumka Gira Re, which was sung by Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle Slams Remake Of What Jhumka

In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle slammed the music composers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for their lack of ability to compose their own songs. Speaking to India Today, the veteran singer was asked about the ongoing trend of remixing and recreating old tracks, to which she said, "Zamana badal jaata hai. Fast badal raha hai. Aur badlega. You can't stop it. The music directors don't have the ability to compose original songs. Hence, they recreate old songs. For instance, aaj Jhumka Gira Re kitna chal raha hai. It has come in a new film. It's such an old song."

Here's Alia and Ranveer promoting the film:

The singer went on to speak about how music composers used to work harder in the olden days and said that in old songs, the composers used to put in a lot of hardwork. “When the lyricist would sit down to compose a song, the music director would say, ‘Yeh word nahin chahiye mujhe. Yeh chahiye’. Bade bade writer ke saath music director lad jaate the.”

She further added, “Both sides worked hard. For example, there’s a song ‘Jaaiye aap kahan jaayenge, yeh nazar laut ke fir aayegi’ (Mere Sanam (1965)). Look how beautifully it has been penned and even composed. Aur maine gaaya toh accha hai hi (laughs).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Winning Hearts At The Box Office

Directed by Karan Johar, the film is receiving immense love from the fans. The film has so far collected over Rs 120 crore in India and over Rs 250 crore globally. Starring Alia and Ranveer in the lead roles, the movie also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.