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Ashish Chanchalani, Vir Das, other celebs react as Extremely Severe Alert jolts India into pamic: 'Zombie Apocalypse aa gaya kya?'

Phones all over India started buzzing Saturday morning with a loud, jolting notification labeled "Extremely Severe Alert." No one really knew what was going on. Read further to know how celebs reacted the alert.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 2, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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Ashish Chanchalani, Vir Das, other celebs react as Extremely Severe Alert jolts India into pamic: 'Zombie Apocalypse aa gaya kya?'

Phones all over India started buzzing Saturday morning with a loud, jolting notification labeled “Extremely Severe Alert.” No one really knew what was going on. People were confused, a little freaked out, and social media blew up almost instantly. Celebrities, influencers, and regular folks, everyone was talking about it.

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So What Actually Happened?

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Nothing, this was just a government test. India runs these emergency drills every so often to make sure their warning system works fast enough if there’s a real disaster, cyclones, earthquakes, anything dangerous. In those moments, they want every phone to get the alert in seconds.

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But honestly, the way they did it this time was jarring. The alert showed up with zero warning, and that dramatic “Extremely Severe Alert” headline made everyone think something awful was happening right now. People had a lot to say. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani nailed the general vibe with his post: “Anyone else got a terrifying broadcast drill message from the govt? Aisa laga zombie apocalypse announce hua hai.” Plenty of folks agreed. It didn’t feel like a drill, it felt like the end of the world was starting.

Comedian Vir Das just went for straight comedy, posting a video of his own shocked reaction and asking, “Did you get the alert?” Sometimes laughing about it helps, and his followers clearly appreciated it.

Meanwhile, actor Archana Puran Singh shared that her family was genuinely shaken. Her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, posted a video with his brother and actress Yogita Bihani reacting in real time. “Aise thodi na check karte hain yaar dara ke,” Ayushmaan said, which basically means, “Don’t test us like this without warning us first!” Yogita jumped in: “What are we even supposed to do? Where should we run, whose house do we go to, at least tell us something!”

Actor Vijay Varma tried to settle nerves, telling his followers, “The world is not ending.” After a clunky alert like that, people needed the reassurance.

What Was The Emergency Alert System About?

Plenty of countries have emergency alert systems. Saturday's test was just supposed to measure if it works and how quickly everyone gets notified. That part’s solid. The alerts blasted out to everyone more or less at the same moment. The mistake? Not telling people in advance that it was a drill. That small heads-up would’ve saved a lot of unnecessary panic.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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