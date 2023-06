Celebrity marriages get a lot of spotlight. Recently, the wedding of actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 57 with Rupali Barua grabbed the headlines. He had been married to Piloo aka Rajoshi Barua for more than 22 years. The actor's second marriage happened in Kolkata. Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of actress Shakuntala Barua. Ashish Vidyarthi has revealed everything about his marriage. It seems they took a divorce in 2022. Before that, they had been trying to make things work for two years. The actor said that as parents they felt about their son Arth feeling depressed after this news. Also Read - Rahasya trailer: Kay Kay Menon-Tisca Chopra-Ashish Vidyarthi starrer looks similar to Aarushi Talwar murder case!

ASHISH VIDYARTHI TALKS ABOUT EFFECT ON SON ARTH Also Read - Rahasya trailer: Kay Kay Menon-Tisca Chopra-Ashish Vidyarthi starrer looks similar to Aarushi Talwar murder case!

He told India Today that their son, Arth was aware of the issues between Rajoshi Barua and him. He said his wife and he felt very guilty about this. He said that stretching their marriage would have had an adverse impact on them, and most importantly it would have badly impacted their son. He was quoted as saying, "He would very clearly know that parents are messing up. They're really upset with one another, and it would be a slow drop of poison." The actor admits that it was tough to communicate about the divorce to Arth. He said his son is still processing the fact that his parents have separated after so many years of togetherness. He said the first part of conveying that their marriage cannot be saved was the hardest part. He says they took Arth in their confidence. Ashish Vidyarthi said Piloo and he felt a huge amount of guilt but knew that their adult was an adult. He was quoted as saying to India Today, "It was very difficult to communicate with him, but hats off to him. He is still processing it, but I remember he said, 'the way you both are resolving it is better than pestering yourself into something.' Obviously, he is gone through his stuff."

Trending Now

Ashish Vidyarthi has married Kolkata based fashion entrepreneur, Rupali Barua. She has a textile business. Rajoshi said that she cannot fathom how people thought that Ashish Vidyarthi had cheated on her. She said it is not fair. She told Hindustan Times, "Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative."