Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married yesterday morning much to the surprise of everyone. Ashish was married to Piloo, that is, actress and singer, Rajoshi Vidyarthi for the last 22 years. And his second marriage came as a huge shock for everyone as nobody has an inclination about Ashish and Rajoshi's separation. Rajoshi Vidyarthi opened up on the divorce and cheating allegations in an interview and now, even Ashish has shared an update about his life. The Rana Naidu actor has opened up on the real age of himself and Rupali Barua. Also Read - Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi reacts to speculations that he cheated on her

Ashish Vidyarthi opens up on his real age

Since yesterday Ashish Vidyarthi and his new fashion entrepreneur wife, Rupali Barua have been making headlines in entertainment news for his wedding. It was claimed by media reports that Ashish has gotten married for the second time at the age of 60. There were speculations about the age of Rupali Barua as well. Some online information and tweets that went viral claimed that Rupali is 33. Well, Ashish has set the record straight on the matter. He shared a video online talking about the recent update in his life. He reveals that he met Rupali when he was 55 and they started chatting. Ashish confessed that he always wanted a partner and hence, he had put it out in the universe. He met Rupali and they got talking and eventually, he realised that he wants to marry her. He asked Rupali to marry him and that's how they got married. Coming back to their, Ashish says Rupali is 50 and that he is 57 and not 60. Ashish adds that age is just a number and that whatever happened to him might happen to anybody. Also Read - Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife reacts to his second marriage at the age of 60 with Rupali Barua; pens, 'The right one will not...'

Ashish talks about separation from Rajoshi Vidyarthi

Ashish fondly remembers his and Rajoshi Vidyarthi, that is, Piloo Vidyarthi's marriage which continued for 22 years. He shares that about two, two and a half years ago, they had some differences which they tried to resolve but it mean someone sacrificing their happiness for the other. And they both did not want to live like that. Ashish adds that there are people who are still together and live separate lives but they don't want to lead that life and hence, they spoke to their son, Arth, their close friends and their relatives and then they decided to part ways. Also Read - Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60

Trending Now

Watch the video of Ashish opening up on his divorce and Rupali Barua here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi Avid Miner (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Ashish and Rajoshi have a son named Arth who is living in Austin and is working with Tesla. Ashish and Rajoshi continue to be each others' friends and well-wishers.