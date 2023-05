In a surprising turn of events, popular Bollywood and TV actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot again. The actor got married to an Assamese fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. Ashish is 60 and he tied the knot with Rupali earlier today. Ashish and Rupali's wedding pictures are going viral online. This is Ashish's second marriage. He was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of veteran actress and singer Shakuntala Barua. They also have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, John Abraham's Tehran and more upcoming spy movies in Bollywood that have got us super-excited

Ashish Vidyarthi expresses his feelings about getting married again

While talking to an online entertainment portal, Ashish Vidyarthi shares that it is an extraordinary feeling to be marrying at this age. Ashish and Rupali Barua had a court marriage early in the morning and it was followed by a get-together with friends and close family members. When asked how did the two of them meet, Ashish said that it is a long story and would share it some other time. Rupali Barua, on the other hand, shared that they met some time ago and hit it off. And eventually, they decided to take things forward. Rupali reveals that they both wanted their wedding to be a small family affair and it was just that.

Rupali Barua and Ashish Vidyarthi's wedding details

Ashish and Rupali's wedding was a mixture of the Northeast and South Indian culture of India. They got married at 6:30 am in the morning. Ashish was wearing a gold and white Mundu from Kerala. On the other hand, the bride, Rupali wore her Assamese traditional saree, Mekhela Chador. She wore some gold jewellery to go with it. It was inspired by the temple arts of South India, reports ETimes. Rupali opted for a simple dewy look with a bun and some flowers.

When asked Rupali what attracted her to Ashish, she said that he is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with. On the work front, Ashish's last couple of works include Kaun Pravin Tambe, Goodbye, Kuttey, Rana Naidu and Trial By Fire, the last two of which were OTT releases.

Ashish Vidyarthi is quite active on social media and has an active YouTube channel in which he shares his daily escapades. Just a couple of hours ago, he shared an interesting incident from Kolkata wherein he played carrom with some strangers.