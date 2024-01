A lot of Bollywood celebrities are making social media posts to promote Lakshadweep tourism. They are promoting Lakshadweep over Maldives. It is after a few Maldivina leaders commented against PM Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and many more tried to boost Lakshadweep tourism with their social media posts. Amitabh Bachchan too commented on Lakshadweep-Maldives row. Ranveer Singh is also among the stars who took to social media to make a tweet over Lakshadweep tourism. But allegedly he accidentally shared a picture of Maldives instead of Lakshadweep. He allegedly deleted the post but the screenshot of the same made went viral on social media. Now he is again in the news due to Ashneer Grover. Also Read - Ranveer Singh makes a big blunder; shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep Islands?

The Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover made a comment on the post made by Vir Das. The comedian made a post stating that it is good to see tweets boosting Lakshadweep tourism but then there are some celeb and influencers who are petrified to share pictures from Maldives. Ashneer Grover retweeted the same and added that there is a movie star who is copy pasting the message to visit Indian islands without knowing where Lakshadweep is. Fans are quite certain that Ashneer Grover is talking about Ranveer Singh without taking any names.

Check out Ashneer Grover's post below and comments below:

Thirdly there is some movie star, previously inactive on twitter, who is now copy pasting the same message to visit Indian islands - without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldive story on insta ;) https://t.co/SQDWiGIuxJ — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) January 8, 2024

Ranveer Singh is that some movie Star pic.twitter.com/Xo2kflDyZL — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 8, 2024

Oye Ranveer, had kar di tune toh — Nafees Raja (@NafeesRaja1984) January 9, 2024

Ranveer Singh you mean? You can say it openly. — Sab Changa Si (सरफरोशी की तमन्ना अब दिल में है) (@philpjg) January 8, 2024

Here's a video of celebs' reaction on Lakshadweep and Maldives row.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor is going to be seen in Singham Again helmed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Don 3 in his kitty. Ranveer Singh has a packed schedule as reportedly he is also a part of Baiju Bawra. But there is no confirmation as yet.