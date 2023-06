Film producer Ashoke Pandit opened up about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film 72 Hoorain. Despite failing to achieve a CBFC certificate, the trailer of the film was released on June 28 digitally. Reportedly, Ashoke Pandit at the 72 Hoorain’s trailer launch event was shocked to find out that CBFC was not willing to grant the trailer a censor certificate until the makers incorporated “certain cuts.” The producer has now demanded a probe into the matter from CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

Ashoke Pandit on 72 Hoorain’s trailer not getting CBFC certificate

In a media interaction at the trailer launch, Ashoke Pandit said that 72 Hoorain bagged both the National award and another International Film Festival of India award. He pointed out that the film’s trailer, which was refused a CBFC certificate, has visuals from the film itself. While 72 Hoorain passed the film certification, Ashoke Pandit found it shocking that the trailer did not. “So, either the National Award was wrong or this rejection of the censor certificate is wrong. I want to know on what basis our trailer was not given a censor certificate,” he said, as per a report in ETimes.

Ashoke Joshi was asked to make cuts in 72 Hoorain’s trailer

Ashoke Pandit added that he was shocked when he received a call from a senior CBFC official, late at night, asking him to remove some shots and cut certain scenes from the trailer. Giving the example from the trailer, which shows the foot of a dead body, Ashoke Pandit explained, “There are two separate censor certificates for the film and the trailer. We have the certificate for the film. The shot with a foot in the trailer has been asked to be removed.”

Ashoke Pandit demands probe

He added that the irony about the “foot scene” is that the same shot was in the film, but surprisingly, the film cleared the CBFC certificate and the trailer did not. The filmmaker has now reached out to chairperson of the CBFC Prasoon Joshi, and Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to take notice of the issue and expose the official who denied 72 Hoorian a certificate. “All we want to ask is why the shots that are okay in the film are not okay in the trailer,” he said.

72 Hoorain release date

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 72 Hoorain explores how in the name of religion, fictional stories were sold to innocent people in order to convert them into barbaric terrorists. The crime thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7.