The Immortal Ashwatthama has been in the making for a long time. There has been a lot of talking around the lead star of the film. Earlier, the film was being made with Vicky Kaushal playing the leading role. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, there was a lot of buzz around the same and Vicky Kaushal had announced it too. But then the news emerged that Vicky Kaushal is out of the project and Ranveer Singh is being considered. The latest reports had it that Allu Arjun is going to make his Bollywood debut with this film. But is he?

Allu Arjun to not sign The Immortal Ashwatthama?

A latest report in Bollywood Hungama states that the Pushpa star is now in two minds over signing this project. A source revealed to the portal that after the Adipurush fiasco, Telugu stars are a little concerned over signing films that are high on VFX. The star has not declined the project yet but he has not even signed the dotted lines. The source informed the portal, "The VFX is a matter of concern now for all Telugu stars. They want to do simple films with filmmakers and trust only Rajamouli on the VFX front. Seeing what happened to Adipurush, Allu Arjun is now in two minds to trust a relatively new director with such an ambitious subject. He might decide against doing Ashwatthama now." It is expected that Allu Arjun will soon take a call on whether or not to feature in Ashwatthama. Well, there is no confirmation on this as yet.

Adipurush fiasco

Adipurush fiasco

Talking about Adipurush, Om Raut's film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh received heavy criticism from the audience. From starcast, storyline to VFX, fans were highly disappointed with all the elements of the film. For days, Adipurush trended on social media with netizens bashing the film left, right and centre. The starcast too received negative comments for their portrayal of Lord Ram, Sita Maa, Laxman and Raavan. It seems the Adipurush fiasco has made all the stars pretty cautious. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.