Since years, we have heard how Bollywood is planning to make a movie on Ashwatthama. Known as one of the immortals, his story of devotion, betrayal and horrific revenge has intrigued one and all. Pooja Entertainment has announced the film Ashwatthama The Saga Continues. It is supposed to be a superhero flick with its base in the legend. Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead, and the director is Sachin Ravi. The movie, Ashwatthama The Saga Continues will be releasing in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ashwatthama a dystopian thriller set in modern age

Ashwatthama is a story set in the modern era. We will see him fight against formidable adversaries in high-octane, action-packed narrative. The press release reads, "As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years."

In the sneak peek, the makers have promised a clash of titans fueled with adrenaline and contemporary drama. It will be an electrifying ride where the past and present collide, and the true essence of heroism is put to the ultimate test.Producer Jackky Bhagnani says, "Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

The concept of immortality in Ashwatthama

Director Sachin Ravi tells us, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi, is a magnum opus that will release in theatres across the world.