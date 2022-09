The final of Asia Cup T20 is happening, and it is India Vs Pakistan. We know that the fever for this match is sky high. India has set a target of 182 for the Pakistan batsman to chase. Today, Indian batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant got out cheaply. Even Surya Kumar Yadav underperformed. As we know, is there in the stadium. Fans have been trolling the actress after seeing the bad performance of Rishabh Pant. It is being alleged that the two dated briefly but ended their affair on a bad note. After Urvashi Rautela spilled some details, Rishabh Pant called her an attention-seeker. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai theatre owner; Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan spotted on lunch date and more

After Pant called her an attention-seeker, she hit back. In a note, she referred to him as a Cougar Hunter. She had said that he came to her hotel and was waiting for her in the lobby. Urvashi Rautela said she came to know about this later and said she did meet him later on. Fans have been trolling the actress and Pant as well. Check out some of the funniest reactions on social media... Also Read - Urvashi Rautela spotted at India-Pakistan match; netizens start Rishabh Pant meme fest on social media

Rishabh Pant has made only 14 runs in the final. As of now, the match is tilted in the favour of the opposition. In the past, we have seen how has been blamed for Virat Kohli's poor performances. Even Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma got slammed as a gold-digger after speculations of split came up. People even dragged in Shreyas Iyer. Also Read - Move over Nora Fatehi, Ishan Kishan's twerking after India's victory over Zimbabwe has India shook; netizens say, 'Agla Yuzi Chahal Hai'