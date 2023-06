Asin and Rahul Sharma have been happily married for more than six years now. The actress quit films after her wedding and chose to focus on her personal life. The couple are blessed with a daughter Arin who is almost five years old. Rumours of Asin separating from her husband did the rounds today after people noticed that she had deleted all pics of Rahul Sharma from her social media handle. Firstly, she was not very active on social media. Asin makes rare posts and most of them are of the birthday celebrations of Arin. The couple plan a lot for the celebrations of their little one. Also Read - Asin and Rahul Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Asin who is now on a holiday with Rahul Sharma has said that they are very much together. The actress put up an Insta story that read: In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this) Have a great day you guys!" Also Read - Asin and Rahul Sharma's wedding reception is the most BEAUTIFUL thing you will see today - view pics!

Also Read - Akshay Kumar LEAKS Asin and Rahul Sharma's wedding reception card - view pic!

Trending Now

Asin quit the industry after working for 16 years. She said she was sure she wanted a break after being an actress for so long. Asin made her debut in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. The actress had done a number of films in Tamil too. In 2008, she made her debut in Bollywood with Ghajini. Asin was paired with Aamir Khan. She also put up a post to celebrate 15 years of that memorable film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal fan (@asin_fan_forever)

Just yesterday, we heard about the divorce of Kusha Kapila with her husband, Zorawar. The two had been together for a decade. It was Akshay Kumar who got Asin introduced to Rahul Sharma, the founder of Micromax. The two liked each other instantly and their love blossomed. Now, fans can relax given that she has confirmed that all is well in Rahul Sharma and her paradise.