Asin's Instagram feed shocked everyone when the post with her husband, Rahul Sharma seemingly disappeared. It sparked off divorce rumours. Asin married businessman Rahul Sharma with much fanfare in 2016. They welcomed a baby girl in October 2017. And now, out of the blue, reports stating Asin and Rahul are heading for a split came to the fore. It shocked her fans a lot. Just recently, Asin denied it in her epic way. In this story, we will have a look at Asin's dating history and link up in Bollywood. Also Read - Asin and Rahul Sharma divorce rumours: Actress reacts in the most epic way

Asin dated Bollywood hero, Neil Nitin Mukesh? The actress said...

Years ago there were reports about Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh dating each other. Neil was very smitten by Asin who marked her debut with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan. The actress was steadily rising the popularity charts. Grapevine said that Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh dated each other for quite a while. Asin, however, denied ever being in a relationship with Neil. Yep, that's right. The actress called it a great read in columns and said that such baseless rumours do not affect her and will die down eventually. Also Read - Ghajini, Ready actress Asin Thottumkal sparks divorce rumours with Rahul Sharma, deletes husband's pics from Instagram

What led to Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh's alleged break-up?

Well, there were reports about Asin bonding with her co-stars be it Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or John Abraham. As per reports, when Neil confronted Asin, reports state that the actress asked him to back off. The actor tried to raise the issue with her but it was never addressed, it seems. After that, Asin seemingly stopped responding to Neil's calls and messages. And then there was just one text "It's Over," and they broke up. There were reports about Salman Khan gifting her a flat as well which was denied eventually. On dating rumours with Salman, Asin had said that if something is true she will give it her attention but if something is based on utter rubbish, she will ignore it. Also Read - Ghajini 2 on cards; Aamir Khan to collaborate with Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind for his comeback film? HOT SCOOP

Trending Now

When Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up on his ex, calling it 'A Sin'

Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up on his bitter break-up in an interview with an online entertainment news portal. The actor had referred to talking about his ex as a sin. "Taking her name is a sin," he had told the portal. Neil alleged without taking anyone's name that the actress and her family cheated on him. Neil said that she did not want to settle down and he could not handle it. He called 'that woman' completely fake sharing that at parties they would meet as acquaintances. Neil further shared that he is a clean guy and could not be associated with dirt. He metaphorically claimed to have washed his hands with sanitiser and moved on.