's movie Jawan is coming on September 2023. There is immense excitement around it. Fans of King Khan are damn keen to know when it the teaser and trailer coming for the Atlee movie. Today, we also got an update on The Archies on Netflix. and are part of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan said he was very keen to see how had brought forth the world of Archies with all these young people. Let us take a look at some of the gems from this latest Ask SRK session... Also Read - Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon to produce an OTT movie; Bollywood actors who turned producers

Hi sir,, I think my cat loves you??#asksrk pic.twitter.com/6kPTgfxGld — Tia Sri Irera (@tiasriirera8) June 12, 2023

Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!! https://t.co/DB2YWFG5hh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

What do you have or other actors don't have#asksrk #AskSrk — ༺ǟɖʏ ֆʀӄɨǟռ༻ (@iam_ady5) June 12, 2023

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai… hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Sir gaddi start nahi ho raha ?#AskSRK — SANJAYPANDA?? (@SANJAYPANDA3) June 12, 2023

Petrol daala hai….? Check karke bhai https://t.co/vBr0RVXakb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

do you sing or dance in shower? ? #AskSRK — az.? (@badgirleylulx) June 12, 2023

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Itni cuteness! Kya sach m ye ap hi ho?#Asksrk pic.twitter.com/A4BMqtO8Df — Team SRK Muzaffarnagar (@teamsrkm_nagar) June 12, 2023

Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain… https://t.co/xSp3qHVbv0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

#AskSRK Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya?@iamsrk#AskSRK — ਵਿਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ? (@ViraajSingh23) June 12, 2023

Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan? — sankar_paruarunachalam (@shanpaaru) June 12, 2023

The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!! https://t.co/ArkLxWWsIZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

My male friend have a huge crush on u kya karu sir? — Yours Truly || Bhakt L (@YourBhaktL) June 12, 2023

My male friend have a huge crush on u kya karu sir? — Yours Truly || Bhakt L (@YourBhaktL) June 12, 2023

Tujhe kya karna hai….mujhe bata main kya karoon ab..??!!! https://t.co/yKjlhOd1if — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and quick repartee. The actor is on a high with the success of Pathaan. Jawan is made by Atlee who has directed Thalapathy Vijay hits like Mersal and Theri. The movie was supposed to come on June 2, 2023 but got pushed due to delay in VFX work. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone will soon become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbours; to shift in their dream house next to Mannat