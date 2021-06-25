AskSRK: A fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe Thalapathy Vijay in 'one word' and the Pathan star replies in his trademark style

Apart from his acting mettle, the Badshah of Bollywood, is known for his witty-one-liners and sense of humour, which we often see during his #AskSRK sessions. The star once again kept this interactive session and we saw fans flooding with numerous questions on the feed of the actor. One of the users asked Shah Rukh to describe Vijay in one word as he tweeted, 'One word about thalapathy vijay.' To which, SRK replied, 'Very cool.' Also Read - Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde hikes her fees again? – here's what we know

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

The megastar, who completed 29 years in the entertainment expressed his gratitude towards fans as he tweeted, "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…."

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is busy with Beast, which also stars in a key role.