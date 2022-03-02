Shah Rukh Khan is truly back. Today, the announcement was made about the release date of Pathaan was made by YRF on social media. We saw a brilliant introduction of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan that gave us the goosebumps. The teaser has gone viral, and got one million likes in flat two hours. This proves that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed one of the biggest stars we have in India. Everyone is super happy now that the wait for a movie of Shah Rukh Khan finally seems to be coming to an end. Pathaan is being directed by Siddharth Anand who made WAR. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham all set to leave for Spain schedule – Deets Inside

I have only three minutes left to ask my question but I don't have one. All I want to say is thank you for your grace, your dignity and for the movies. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) March 2, 2022

Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard. #Pathaan https://t.co/bW3YDk2Udf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Seeing the outpour of love for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan, the superstar decided to do a quick Ask SRK session with his fans. Author Kiran Manral tweeted, "I have only three minutes left to ask my question but I don't have one. All I want to say is thank you for your grace, your dignity and for the movies." The question got a lot of love. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard. #Pathaan." The answer is plain Wow!

Fans are thrilled with the session. Pathaan will see Shah Rukh Khan in an action-packed avatar. The last schedule of the movie will be wrapped up in Spain. It seems Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have shot for a great song too. The actor suffered a setback with the unfortunate arrest of his son Aryan Khan in October 2021. Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.