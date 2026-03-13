Aspirants 3 on OTT: Where to watch Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya's EGOISTIC battle online?

Aspirants season 3 is now a popular trend on the over-the-top (OTT) platform. As with its earlier seasons, it contains some serious content, thus minors are encouraged to watch it under adult supervision.

The much-awaited Aspirants season 3 is finally streaming on OTT. The season shows how Naveen Kasturia’s Abhilash and Sunny Hinduja’s Sandeep Bhaiya fight their conflict, which becomes more intense. Jatin Goswami has joined the season, which creates more excitement about the ongoing chaotic situation.

Aspirants Season 3 OTT release

Prime Video now offers streaming of Aspirants season 3. The series dropped on the said platform on Friday, March 13, 2026. You can watch it on Prime Lite with a top-up to your current OTTplay Premium subscription, too.

How many episodes released so far?

Prime Video has released five episodes of Aspirants season 3. The battle between Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya reaches its conclusion through the events that unfold in episodes which last between 45 and 60 minutes. The season offers its content in Hindi which serves as the original language while Telugu and Tamil serve as dubbed languages and viewers can choose between English and Hindi subtitles.

ALC Sandeep Ohlan (Sunny Hinduja) has put an inquiry on DM Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia) to try and teach the latter a lesson on what betrayal feels like. The moonlit night breaks the entire tripod system while Abhilash's relationship with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, and SK faces its toughest challenge yet. Abhilash faces his last IAS exam preparation when a new competitor enters who demands an apology because Abhilash disrespected him. Jatin Goswami enters the show through his character Pawan, who acts as a new competitor.

Aspirants 3 returns with darker themes

Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine are also featured in Aspirants season 3, which is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.

