Aspirants Season 3 X Review: Naveen Kasturia’s popular UPSC drama is back with higher stakes than ever; Abhilash vs Sandeep Bhaiya's egoistic battle will end?

The new season of the popular UPSC drama Aspirants has been streaming on Prime Video from today, March 13, 2026. The story brings back old friendships with a new twist in the storyline.

The third season of the web series Aspirants has finally been released, and it starts from where the story ended last season. This time, the story is not limited to UPSC preparation, but it shows how complex real life can be when the dream comes true. The new season of this popular TVF series tries to convince the audience that even after success, the challenges do not end, but sometimes they become even bigger. This season delves deeper into the pressures that come with friendship, responsibility, and power.

Where to watch Aspirants Season 3?

Aspirants Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video. This season shows how a person's thinking, responsibilities, and relationships change when he reaches the administrative service. This change makes this season different from the previous seasons and gives a new experience to the audience.

What is the story of Aspirants Season 3?

The story is shown in two different timelines, which gradually reveal how the characters have changed over time. Currently, questions are being raised about whether Abhilash has launched an official investigation into the work of Sandeep Ohlan, aka Sandeep Bhaiya. This increases the pressure on Abhilash's career and also affects their friendship. On the other hand, the flashback shows that Abhilash once again returns to Mukherjee Nagar after becoming an IRS and decides to take the UPSC exam for the last time. This also gives the series an atmosphere like the old seasons.

Fans reaction

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of Aspirants. With the release, viewers have started posting their reactions online. One of the users wrote, “And what an amazing time! On the one hand, the #UPSC result has come today and on the other hand, the trailer of #AspirantsSeason3 has also come today! On March 13, all the episodes will come, and exactly 2.5 months later is the UPSC Prelims. It's a wonderful coincidence! Emotions and enthusiasm are high.” Another wrote, “Aspirants is not just a show but a major emotion.”

What is the strength of the new season of Aspirants Season 3?

The biggest strength of this season is the brilliant acting of its cast. Naveen Kasturia has once again done a great job in the role of Abhilash. He has shown very well how to strike a balance between administrative responsibilities and personal values. Sunny Hinduja is also playing a pivotal role in the film. This time, his character looks more complex and emotional than before, which adds depth to the story and keeps the audience interested.

One of the highlights of Season 3 is that it revisits the old days of Mukherjee Nagar. These flashbacks remind the audience of the days when the characters were preparing for UPSC. It adds an emotional connection to the story. Also, the confrontation between Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya becomes the most interesting part of the season.

