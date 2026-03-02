Assi Box Office collection day 10: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama MAINTAINS pace, earns Rs...

Taapsee Pannu's latest release, Assi, added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally on its second Saturday, taking the total to Rs. 7.50 crore. Let's see how much the movie made on its 10th day of release.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 10: Assi, under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, started the new weekend with Rs. 40 lakh and saw a 30 percent increase on its second Saturday. The film's second weekend's cume reached Rs 1 crore in just two days, adding an estimated Rs. 60 lakh to the total. Assi, which is now at Rs. 7.50 crore nett, is anticipated to add Rs. 50–70 lakh on Day 10 to push its cume for the second weekend to about Rs. 1.50 crore, finally surpassing the Rs. 8 crore barrier. Having said that, let's see how much the film earned on its second Sunday, i.e., day 10.

Assi box office collection day 10

On day 10, the movie earned Rs 0.48 crore, taking the net total to Rs 8.48 crore. Assi had an overall 18.89% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, March 01, 2026. The morning shows saw 9.80% of occupancy, the afternoon shows saw 24.36%, and the evening shows saw 22.50% of footfall.

However, since the harm has already been done, this kind of theatrical run won't be able to turn things around. The audience was impressed by the Taapsee Pannu-starring courtroom drama about a violent and hard-hitting case, but it lacked the type of growth necessary for a successful theatrical run.

Thappad, Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha's last movie, did much better and went on to make over Rs. 30 crore at the box office. Given how far business has declined in the current market, this would be a respectable number for a movie of this calibre. Assi, however, is aiming for about one-third of what Thappad made during its theatrical run.

About Assi

Taapsee Pannu plays lawyer Raavi in the Anubhav Sinha-directed movie. In addition to Taapsee, important parts in the film are played by Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kani Kusruti. In the movie, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah makes a guest cameo.

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have worked together on a film for the third time. Mulk and Thappad were among the earlier movies. The movie Assi was released on February 20, 2026.

